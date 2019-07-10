$2.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will report sales of $2.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Davita’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. Davita posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Davita will report full-year sales of $11.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $12.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Davita had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Davita from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Davita by 467.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Davita by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Davita by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Davita by 2,481.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Davita during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,595. Davita has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

