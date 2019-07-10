$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to announce sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs also reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year sales of $8.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.94.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.92. The stock had a trading volume of 682,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,960. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

