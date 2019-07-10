$146.26 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post sales of $146.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.88 million to $146.60 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $141.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $588.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $588.25 million to $590.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $613.07 million, with estimates ranging from $598.32 million to $624.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 73.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.02 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.45. 9,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,631. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,092,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,149,000 after purchasing an additional 166,453 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.