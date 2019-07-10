$110.49 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce $110.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the lowest is $107.95 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $137.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $497.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.15 million to $529.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $493.76 million, with estimates ranging from $449.93 million to $605.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $128.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.06 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo purchased 100,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo purchased 60,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $795,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 495.0% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 241,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. 19,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,508. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.01. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

