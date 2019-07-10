$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.93. PACCAR posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Longbow Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.38 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $70.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,839. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 12,638 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $874,170.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $355,196.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,829.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,065. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in PACCAR by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,678,000 after buying an additional 80,968 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in PACCAR by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

