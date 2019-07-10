$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.20.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,056,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Northern Trust by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

NTRS traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $91.00. 28,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,819. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $115.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

