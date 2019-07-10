$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $164.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.14.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total transaction of $815,374.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,865,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total transaction of $1,272,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,942.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,373 shares of company stock worth $8,964,499. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.17. 989,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,825. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CME Group has a 1 year low of $158.35 and a 1 year high of $204.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

