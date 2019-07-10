$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 7,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $478,389.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,411.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,273 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,248,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,939,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $821,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,153,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,416,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,464 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,915.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,627,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,187,078 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $646,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,213 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

