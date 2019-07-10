$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.91. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $175.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.17.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.72. The stock had a trading volume of 30,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $110.71 and a 1-year high of $190.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,036.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 144.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,321,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,035,850,000 after buying an additional 3,732,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $161,284,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,896,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $966,262,000 after purchasing an additional 350,808 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,695,000 after purchasing an additional 280,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.