$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.12 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 19.09%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $125.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $97.30 and a twelve month high of $129.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.75%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 19,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $2,370,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $361,656.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,735 shares of company stock worth $3,403,083 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,068,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 902,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after acquiring an additional 39,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

