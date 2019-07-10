$0.24 EPS Expected for Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viomi Technology.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,365,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Viomi Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 753,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Viomi Technology by 38.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,091,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 302,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

VIOT stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $623.43 million and a P/E ratio of 32.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.