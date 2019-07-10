$0.01 EPS Expected for One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSS. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

One Stop Systems stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 million, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CEO Steve D. Cooper purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 96,642 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

