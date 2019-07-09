Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zalando has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.99 ($43.01).

FRA ZAL opened at €41.20 ($47.91) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €37.63. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

