Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Versum Materials, Inc. is an electronic materials supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company’s primary business segment consists of Materials and Delivery Systems and Services. It provides specialty process gas, cleaners and etchants, slurries, organosilanes and organometallics deposition films and equipment. Versum Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. “

VSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus cut Versum Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital lowered Versum Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Versum Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of VSM opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Versum Materials has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.56 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 109.04% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Versum Materials will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Versum Materials during the second quarter worth about $816,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Versum Materials by 923.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 46,858 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Versum Materials by 11.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after buying an additional 102,491 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Versum Materials in the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Versum Materials in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

