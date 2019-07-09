Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRGS. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Progress Software from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. National Securities set a $50.00 target price on Progress Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $40.23 on Friday. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.30%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dimitre Taslakov sold 12,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,454.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Murphy sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $42,862.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,695 shares of company stock worth $988,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

