Zacks Investment Research Lowers William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through five reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado through the Village Homes brand. William Lyon Homes is headquartered in Newport Beach, California."

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of William Lyon Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSE:WLH opened at $19.11 on Friday. William Lyon Homes has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $715.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.34.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $455.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. William Lyon Homes’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLH. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,397,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after buying an additional 146,774 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

