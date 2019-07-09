Zacks Investment Research Lowers Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Synchronoss Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of SNCR opened at $8.13 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $360.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.37 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.57% and a negative return on equity of 76.17%. Analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

