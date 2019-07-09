Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Republic have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's revenue growth is aided by rising loans and deposits balance. Notably, increasing loan originations are expected to support the company’s growth prospects over the long run. Further, a strong capital position keeps it well poised to undertake expansion moves. However, despite higher interest rates, decline in First Republic's net interest margin is a concern as it hurts interest income growth to some extent. Also, escalating costs owing to investments in digital initiatives might hurt its bottom-line expansion. Additionally, stretched valuation remain a headwind for the company.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $106.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.43.

FRC opened at $99.56 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.2% in the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 10,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

