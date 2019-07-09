Zacks: Brokerages Expect Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Match Group reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Match Group had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 120.25%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Match Group to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $449,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $306,725.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,034. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Match Group by 3,829.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.28.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.