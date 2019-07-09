Zacks: Brokerages Expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Criteo had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $235.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.22 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.54 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.93. 626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,533. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52. Criteo has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Criteo news, COO Mary Spilman sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $26,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Criteo by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,857,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,637,000 after acquiring an additional 599,720 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Criteo by 800.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,042,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after buying an additional 1,816,025 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 75.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after buying an additional 826,240 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 55.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after buying an additional 405,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 881,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

