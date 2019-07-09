Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to report $16.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.20 billion and the highest is $17.22 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $12.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $74.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.96 billion to $77.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $96.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.63 billion to $101.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,665,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,277,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $198.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.87.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

