Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $448.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report sales of $448.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $441.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $456.00 million. Tripadvisor reported sales of $433.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.27 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 68,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,195. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.62.

In related news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $185,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $370,135.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 65.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,083 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tripadvisor by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,084 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,130 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

