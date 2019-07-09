Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce $52.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.90 million and the highest is $52.26 million. Ambarella posted sales of $62.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $208.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.20 million to $211.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $251.00 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $316.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ambarella.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,198. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.42. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $52.12.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $41,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $906,568.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $57,485.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,192.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,201 shares of company stock valued at $655,716 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 750,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,153 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $27,057,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ambarella by 112.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 554,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,373 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 465,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

