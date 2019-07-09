Zacks: Analysts Set $1.14 Target Price for Almaden Minerals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AAU)

Shares of Almaden Minerals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AAU) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $1.14 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Almaden Minerals an industry rank of 50 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,903. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

Almaden Minerals (NASDAQ:AAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

