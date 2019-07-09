Zacks: Analysts Expect Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Instructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.25). Instructure also reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Instructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Instructure.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). Instructure had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INST shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Instructure from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In related news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $66,561.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,747.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Tucker Goldsmith purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $104,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,811.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,048 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Instructure by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Instructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Instructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Instructure by 73,355.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Instructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

INST stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. Instructure has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

