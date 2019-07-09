Zacks: Analysts Expect Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caci International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.25. Caci International posted earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $10.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CACI. Citigroup lowered Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caci International from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Caci International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.71.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 5,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,598,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 183 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $37,740.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,845.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,204 shares of company stock worth $1,631,040 in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Caci International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Caci International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,728,000 after buying an additional 30,363 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Caci International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caci International by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caci International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caci International stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.45. 224,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,672. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. Caci International has a 1-year low of $138.39 and a 1-year high of $215.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

