Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) will announce $2.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.34 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $8.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.26 per share, for a total transaction of $652,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 668,418 shares in the company, valued at $43,620,958.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Kassling bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.94 per share, with a total value of $503,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,806.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,650. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Williams Jones & Associates LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.9% during the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 721,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after purchasing an additional 194,724 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at $5,492,000. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 593,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,855,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $115.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

