Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report $219.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.57 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $187.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $943.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $938.47 million to $948.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $963.83 million, with estimates ranging from $953.78 million to $976.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.99 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Jack in the Box to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.91.

Shares of JACK traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 517,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,566. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.05. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $93.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $201,943.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,747.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $48,391.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,267 shares of company stock worth $272,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,815.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3,402.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

