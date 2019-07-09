Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Waddell & Reed Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years. Waddell & Reed Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

NYSE:WDR opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.46. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $259.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.55 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.59 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

