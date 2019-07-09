Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $862.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.02. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.74 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Wabash National by 2.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Wabash National by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Wabash National by 1.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Wabash National by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 220,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

