Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality. “

Separately, Chardan Capital set a $10.00 target price on Vuzix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $3.15 on Friday. Vuzix has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 288.62%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

