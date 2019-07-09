VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.59. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $18.84.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.15 billion during the quarter. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

