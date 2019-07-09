Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Virtusa posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Virtusa had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Virtusa’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $676,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,683,369.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $412,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock worth $2,633,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtusa by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Virtusa by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Virtusa by 569.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Virtusa by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 999,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 77,337 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTU traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,645. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

