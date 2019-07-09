Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Shares of VIRC opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 million, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 0.76. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Virco Mfg. accounts for about 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 11.12% of Virco Mfg. worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

