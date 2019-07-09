Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will announce sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the highest is $3.16 billion. Vipshop also posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $13.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,178.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.52. 5,237,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,862. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

