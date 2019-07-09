VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Get VEON alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.93.

Shares of VEON opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56. VEON has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.81.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. VEON had a net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEON (VEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.