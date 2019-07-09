ValuEngine Upgrades Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:CBU opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $67.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $294,102.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,439.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $200,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,090.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $862,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

