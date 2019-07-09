Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyler Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing integrated information management solutions and services to the public sector. It provides software products and services; professional IT services; subscription-based services; property appraisal outsourcing services. Its products generally automate three major functional areas (1) financial management and education, (2) courts and justice and (3) property appraisal and tax. Tyler operates in two reportable segments: Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) and Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services. The Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) segment provides software systems to municipal and county governments and schools. The Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. Tyler Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TYL. Northcoast Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.86.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $218.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 0.92. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $252.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.75 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $210,515.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,864 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $71,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,636 shares of company stock valued at $13,101,345. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

