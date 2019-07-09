TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) versus Portman Ridge Finance (NYSE:PTMN) Financial Review

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) and Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TPG Specialty Lending and Portman Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Specialty Lending 48.29% 13.05% 7.37% Portman Ridge Finance -88.64% 3.28% 1.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TPG Specialty Lending and Portman Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG Specialty Lending 0 1 5 0 2.83 Portman Ridge Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

TPG Specialty Lending presently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.84%. Given TPG Specialty Lending’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TPG Specialty Lending is more favorable than Portman Ridge Finance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TPG Specialty Lending and Portman Ridge Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Specialty Lending $261.91 million 4.94 $143.88 million $2.25 8.71 Portman Ridge Finance $27.09 million 3.39 -$9.57 million $0.27 9.11

TPG Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Portman Ridge Finance. TPG Specialty Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portman Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TPG Specialty Lending has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TPG Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Portman Ridge Finance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.3%. TPG Specialty Lending pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portman Ridge Finance pays out 148.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

TPG Specialty Lending beats Portman Ridge Finance on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare. The company was founded on August 8, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

