Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

In other news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $73,143.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $431,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,951.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 65,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,061. The company has a market cap of $429.70 million, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 2.16. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $21.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.38 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.