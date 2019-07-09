TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, HSBC raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.77. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.50.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. TELE2 AB/ADR had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

