T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) will report $2.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 million. T2 Biosystems posted sales of $3.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full year sales of $19.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 million to $21.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $42.09 million, with estimates ranging from $35.38 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover T2 Biosystems.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 325.79% and a negative net margin of 535.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 121,836 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTOO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 313,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,286. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

