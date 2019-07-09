Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on STRO. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Saturday, June 29th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Sutro Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.36. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $269.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.85.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

