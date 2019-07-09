Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Receives C$9.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Stingray Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Shares of Stingray Group stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.53. The company had a trading volume of 121,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,612. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$5.51 and a one year high of C$6.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $361.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.