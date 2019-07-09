Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) vs. OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Financial Review

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Stamps.com alerts:

This table compares Stamps.com and OptimizeRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com $586.93 million 1.35 $168.64 million $9.84 4.63 OptimizeRx $21.21 million 9.10 $230,000.00 $0.05 319.20

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx. Stamps.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OptimizeRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stamps.com and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com 23.31% 26.02% 19.31% OptimizeRx 1.90% 3.25% 2.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Stamps.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Stamps.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Stamps.com has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stamps.com and OptimizeRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com 1 3 1 0 2.00 OptimizeRx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Stamps.com currently has a consensus price target of $53.40, indicating a potential upside of 17.11%. OptimizeRx has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.31%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Stamps.com.

Summary

Stamps.com beats OptimizeRx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The company's USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the MetaPack, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as for a network of pharmacies; and Brand and Clinical Messaging that includes various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. The company's products and applications also comprise brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. It also operates Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence, care coordination, and patient engagement; and HIPAA-compliant, an automated and mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.