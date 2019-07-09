Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MNZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Friday, May 17th.

MNZS stock opened at GBX 412 ($5.38) on Friday. John Menzies has a 52-week low of GBX 353.50 ($4.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 668 ($8.73). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 459.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59.

In related news, insider John Geddes acquired 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,232.55 ($25,130.73).

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

