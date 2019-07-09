Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 138.38 ($1.81).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 114 ($1.49) to GBX 129 ($1.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective (up from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, May 24th.

In related news, insider David Eveleigh sold 18,629 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £23,286.25 ($30,427.61).

Shares of SRP stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 139.30 ($1.82). 1,073,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.16. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 146.50 ($1.91). The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

