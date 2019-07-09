Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,639,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,225,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,800,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $374,155.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 237,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 140,403 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 41,076 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 31,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Bristol Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

