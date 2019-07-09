Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. 89,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Sapiens International by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,030,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 116,712 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 163,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,286 shares in the last quarter.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.