Safestore Holdings Plc (SAFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SAFE stock opened at GBX 640.50 ($8.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. Safestore has a 12-month low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 662.50 ($8.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 634.68.

Get Safestore alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Safestore to an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.