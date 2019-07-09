Safestore Holdings Plc (SAFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SAFE stock opened at GBX 640.50 ($8.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. Safestore has a 12-month low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 662.50 ($8.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 634.68.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Safestore to an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
Further Reading: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.